Luxury buyers holding off in Toronto, Vancouver

TORONTO — New figures show that even luxury buyers are holding off in Toronto and Vancouver, watching and waiting after government measures aimed at cooling off the hot housing markets.

Re/Max figures show that between January and July this year sales of luxury properties with a price tag of $3 million or more slipped 40 per cent in Vancouver and 14 per cent in the GTA, compared to a year ago.

Re/Max director Christopher Alexander says would-be buyers are waiting to see what happens to the market after government measures such as a foreign buyers' tax were introduced in both cities.

Sales of properties worth $1-million to $2-million in the Greater Toronto Area slipped 26 per cent compared to 2016.