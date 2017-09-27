U.S. court tosses appeal of accused B.C. terrorist

VANCOUVER — A British Columbia woman has hit a dead end in her quest for compensation from the Canadian government, whom she accuses of falsely branding her a terrorist and an arms dealer to American authorities.

The United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal from Perienne de Jaray, upholding a Washington state district court's ruling that says she can't sue Canada for malicious prosecution or abuse of process.

The lower court wrote in its decision earlier this year that American law grants immunity to foreign states.

De Jaray is a former co-owner and executive of Apex USA, once a multimillion-dollar subsidiary of electronics maker Apex Canada, which her father founded.