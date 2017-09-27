Quance Dam light show worth experiencing

Delhi’s Quance dam light show may not quite match that at Niagara Falls, but Norfolk County’s version is definitely worth experiencing.

Dave Rusnack took point on the bright idea, bringing it to Norfolk County council last November along with a $5,350 cheque from the Delhi & District Chamber of Commerce, Delhi firefighters, Delhi BIA and supportive individuals.

Council saw the light, matching those funds for an $11,000 highly-energy-efficient 10-fixture LED light installation drawing only slightly more than a 100-watt bulb during operation.

Installed this spring, the fixtures turn on at dusk, with the light show in operation on the waters of Big Creek until 11 p.m.