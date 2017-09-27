Grand River Community Health Centre treats respiratory virus common in young children

Parents can be excused if they haven’t heard of the infection respiratory syncytial virus—even though the odds are very high that most children have suffered from the condition by their second birthday.

“Respiratory syncytial virus - RSV - is a common virus that is easily spread, similar to a common cold,“ said Laura Ferren, a registered nurse at the Grand River Community Health Centre, 363 Colborne St., Brantford.

“Almost all children have been infected with RSV by the time they have reached two or three years old. For the vast number of children the virus does not pose a problem.”

Similar to a common cold, RSV may come on in the form of a fever, a runny nose, and cough. Usually within a week or two the child is better. For some patients with RSV a recovery period of up to four weeks is not uncommon. RSV infections tend to occur from fall through spring in southern Ontario.

“However, for some children RSV is accompanied with a high fever, coughing, wheezing and grunting that can result in bronchitis and even pneumonia,” Ferren said.

In certain cases - most often in premature babies born before 36 weeks of pregnancy, and less than six months old at the start of RSV season—RSV infects the lungs.

“Premature babies aren’t in their mothers' wombs as long so don’t benefit as much from the antibodies,” Ferren said.

Among children born with certain lung conditions or congenital heart disease, RSV can cause infections of the lungs.

For children with a mild case of RSV, physicians recommend that parents treat the symptoms. If a child may be susceptible to acquiring a more severe RSV infection, or is already infected, your physician may recommend the child be admitted to the hospital or attend the RSV clinic at the Grand River Community Health Centre.

“We are funded by the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care to provide a series of monthly injections during the RSV season which in our area is from November to March,” Ferren said. “This provides the children with additional antibodies to help them fight RSV.”