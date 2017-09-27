Liberals to apologize for MS St. Louis

He raised the MS St. Louis incident as one example among others, such as Canada's refusal to accept a shipload of Sikhs aboard the Komagata Maru in 1914, or the internment of Japanese citizens during the Second World War — two cases that have since elicited formal apologies.

Sources say work is ongoing to formalize the MS St. Louis apology and determine when best to deliver it.

A monument to the ship called the Wheel of Conscience currently sits at the Canadian Museum of Immigration in Halifax.

It was designed by Daniel Libeskind, the same architectural force behind the National Holocaust Monument, which officially opened Wednesday in Ottawa after a decade of sometimes-acrimonious work.

The project was sparked in 2007 by a University of Ottawa student who complained Canada was the only Allied nation without such a monument.

The Conservative government took up the cause — a private member's bill allowing for the monument was one of the last to get royal assent before the Tory minority was defeated in a no-confidence vote in 2011.

The estimated $8.95-million cost is being split by the government and private donors.

That Canada now has its own monument is significant, but so is the timing of the opening, said Avi Benlolo, president of the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies.

Anti-Semitic incidents are on the rise in Canada; this month alone, pro-Hitler graffiti has been sprayed twice on a Toronto-area highway and the words "white power" and a swastika were painted on a car in Calgary.

"The monument obviously comes at a very critical time, by chance," Benlolo said. "But it resonates with us even more so now than before."

By Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press