Trade ministers tout NAFTA progress

OTTAWA — The third round of negotiations to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement have wrapped up with the lead ministers for Canada, Mexico and the United States congratulating themselves for the progress made so far.

That progress includes signing off on one chapter of the re-written continental trade pact focused on small and medium-sized businesses.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says they expect to sign off on the competition chapter prior to the next round of negotiations in about two weeks in Washington.

She says "meaningful advances" have also been made in telecommunications, digital trade, good regulatory practices and customs and trade facilitation.