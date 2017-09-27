Ship allegedly broke St. Lawrence speed limit

OTTAWA — Transport Canada says a ship has been fined for allegedly exceeding a speed limit set to protect endangered whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Due to the increased presence of North Atlantic right whales in the area, Transport Canada last month imposed a temporary mandatory speed limit of 10 knots on vessels of 20 metres or more.

The speed restriction applies to vessels travelling in the western Gulf of St. Lawrence, between the Quebec north shore and just north of Prince Edward Island.

Transport Canada says the shipping industry in general has been respecting the speed limit, but it says a $6,000 penalty was issued Tuesday to the Pearl Mist for alleged non-compliance.