Mother, child dead after hit by car

TORONTO — A mother and her daughter are dead after being struck by a vehicle in east-end Toronto on Wednesday night.
The collision took place at around 9 p.m. (near Warden Avenue and Continental Place).
Toronto paramedics say the woman was believed to be in her 30s but the age of her child is not yet known.
Both were pronounced dead in hospital.
Police said the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene but there was no immediate word on possible charges. (CP24)
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A mother and her daughter are dead after being struck by a vehicle in east-end Toronto on Wednesday night.
The collision took place at around 9 p.m. (near Warden Avenue and Continental Place).
Toronto paramedics say the woman was believed to be in her 30s but the age of her child is not yet known.
Both were pronounced dead in hospital.
Police said the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene but there was no immediate word on possible charges. (CP24)
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A mother and her daughter are dead after being struck by a vehicle in east-end Toronto on Wednesday night.
The collision took place at around 9 p.m. (near Warden Avenue and Continental Place).
Toronto paramedics say the woman was believed to be in her 30s but the age of her child is not yet known.
Both were pronounced dead in hospital.
Police said the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene but there was no immediate word on possible charges. (CP24)
By The Canadian Press