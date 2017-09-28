New citizenship oath nears completion

OTTAWA — A citizenship oath that will require new Canadians to faithfully observe treaties with Indigenous Peoples is nearing completion.

The oath has been in development since earlier this year and was road-tested in March during focus groups held by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

The only change to the oath is the addition of a reference to the treaties.

That new language was the 94th and final recommendation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which examined the legacy of Canada's residential schools.