Police drag woman off Southwest Airlines flight

One passenger urged the woman to file a complaint, others urged her to walk off the plane so she wouldn't get injured.

The airline declined to give the passenger's name. She could be heard identifying herself as a professor. She told officers she needed to get to Los Angeles because her father was having surgery the next day.

"She put up a pretty ferocious fight to not be removed from the plane," said Bill Dumas, the film producer who took the video.

Dumas said the police officers "were in a very, very tough situation" because of the woman's resistance, and Southwest didn't have much choice because the plane wouldn't take off until the woman left.

Southwest does not notify passengers ahead of time about animals on board.

"In most cases, we can separate the animal from customer with an allergy," said Mainz, the Southwest spokesman. "The onus is on the customer to tell us what their needs are."

United was widely condemned after security officers in Chicago dragged a 69-year-old man off an overbooked United Express flight to make room for crew members flying to their next flight. United CEO Oscar Munoz was excoriated for initially blaming the passenger, who lost teeth and suffered a concussion. United reached a settlement with the passenger for undisclosed terms.

"In terms of customer service, the airline industry has had a challenging year," said Marc Raybin, president of a public-relations firm in South Bend, Indiana. He said that Southwest and the transit police in Baltimore may have followed their rules, "but the optics of this certainly look bad for Southwest and the airline industry as whole."

Southwest, Raybin said, should keep apologizing, pick up the cost of the passenger's flight and expenses, and "do not blame the customer at any point."

___

David Koenig can be reached at http://twitter.com/airlinewriter

By David Koenig, The Associated Press