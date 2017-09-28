Software glitch causes delays at Canadian airports

TORONTO — Authorities say passengers at airports in Canada and around the world have suffered some delays because of a problem with check-in systems.

Amadeus, a company based in Spain that provides software to airports, airlines and the tourism industry, confirmed Thursday that a network issue temporarily caused disruption to some of its systems and services.

It later said its technical teams solved the problem and its systems were functioning normally again.

Amadeus would not say how many airlines or airports were affected, but Air Transat is reporting check-in delays of 30 minutes.