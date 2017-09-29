Vatican diplomat accused of child porn offences

WINDSOR, Ont. — A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a Vatican diplomat accused of uploading child pornography to a social networking site while inside a Windsor, Ont., church over the Christmas period last year.

Windsor police say they were alerted by the RCMP in February and launched an investigation, eventually getting judicial permission to access relevant internet records.

They say the alleged offences took place between Dec. 24 and 27 of last year.

Police say the 50-year-old suspect has since returned to his home in Italy, and also has ties to the United States as well as the Windsor area.

Related Content Arrest warrant issued after Windsor Police investigation into child porn offences

Carlo Capella is sought on charges of accessing, possessing and distributing child pornography.

The Vatican recalled Capella after the U.S. State Department notified it Aug. 21 of a "possible violation of laws relating to child pornography images" by one of its diplomats in Washington.

The Vatican — while not mentioning Capella by name — says its own prosecutor is investigating and seeking further information from the U.S.

The Diocese of London, Ont., confirmed that it helped investigators who had suspicions of "possible violations of child pornography laws by using a computer address at a local church."

It declined further comment, citing a police request.

The diplomat recall was expected to lurk in the background of an international conference in Rome planned for next week at the Pontifical Gregorian University on protecting children from online sexual exploitation, pornography and abuse.