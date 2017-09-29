Houghton Fair celebrates kids, community, tradition

It would be tempting to identify the Houghton Fair’s host site as "the fairground."

“You know what, I’ll leave that up to you,” smiled Cathy Evans, secretary/manager of the Houghton Agricultural Society. “I guess we call this the town hall.”

Although considering herself a relative newcomer, transplanted from Oakville to the fairground area 14 years ago, it’s hard to argue with Evans or the 165-year tradition the fair represents.

“And this is consecutive,” Evans emphasized proudly, a streak reaching back 15 years beyond confederation, into the 1850s.