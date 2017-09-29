Houghton Fair celebrates kids, community, tradition

It would be tempting to identify the Houghton Fair’s host site as "the fairground."
“You know what, I’ll leave that up to you,” smiled Cathy Evans, secretary/manager of the Houghton Agricultural Society. “I guess we call this the town hall.”
Although considering herself a relative newcomer, transplanted from Oakville to the fairground area 14 years ago, it’s hard to argue with Evans or the 165-year tradition the fair represents.
“And this is consecutive,” Evans emphasized proudly, a streak reaching back 15 years beyond confederation, into the 1850s.
“I can’t subtract,” she laughed, deferring on a precise inaugural year. “My brain is too full of stuff.”
As with those which had gone before, the 165th version of the Houghton Fair was an agriculturally-based celebration bringing the community and surrounding areas together.
“The children have a wonderful time and we do too,” said Evans.
Gates open at 11 a.m. with a parade scheduled for a half-hour later, enthusiastically attended by adults and the Houghton Public School student body. The latter’s support of the event includes senior students helping out, along with the sale of wristbands for a variety of on-site inflatables.
Norfolk Mayor Charlie Luke was among those enjoying other attractions include an antique tractor and car show, tobacco-tying, log-sawing and nail-driving competitions, children’s games, bicycle-decorating competition, open-jam music, homecraft competition featuring vegetables, baking, canning, flower displays, needlework and crochet, and a bubble gum bubble blowing contest whose popularity blew up in 2017.
“We had more kids than combined the last five years,” said Evans.
There was also what the fair termed a "fun and love of babies" contest, operating on random criteria including the longest fingers, for example, rather than perceived "cuteness."
“Because every baby is cute to their mom and dad,” Evans explained.
Kids are admitted free and roughly 100 adults paid the $4 entrance fee this year. The agricultural society also helps fund the event through a food booth offering a selection of hamburgs, cheeseburgers, hotdogs, drinks and popcorn.
The fair continues to come together as the result of a core group of volunteers committed to kids, community and a respect for a long-standing tradition which continues to bring people together.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun,” Evans summed up. “We had a really good day and are looking forward to next year.”
It would be tempting to identify the Houghton Fair’s host site as "the fairground."
“You know what, I’ll leave that up to you,” smiled Cathy Evans, secretary/manager of the Houghton Agricultural Society. “I guess we call this the town hall.”
Although considering herself a relative newcomer, transplanted from Oakville to the fairground area 14 years ago, it’s hard to argue with Evans or the 165-year tradition the fair represents.
“And this is consecutive,” Evans emphasized proudly, a streak reaching back 15 years beyond confederation, into the 1850s.
“I can’t subtract,” she laughed, deferring on a precise inaugural year. “My brain is too full of stuff.”
As with those which had gone before, the 165th version of the Houghton Fair was an agriculturally-based celebration bringing the community and surrounding areas together.
“The children have a wonderful time and we do too,” said Evans.
Gates open at 11 a.m. with a parade scheduled for a half-hour later, enthusiastically attended by adults and the Houghton Public School student body. The latter’s support of the event includes senior students helping out, along with the sale of wristbands for a variety of on-site inflatables.
Norfolk Mayor Charlie Luke was among those enjoying other attractions include an antique tractor and car show, tobacco-tying, log-sawing and nail-driving competitions, children’s games, bicycle-decorating competition, open-jam music, homecraft competition featuring vegetables, baking, canning, flower displays, needlework and crochet, and a bubble gum bubble blowing contest whose popularity blew up in 2017.
“We had more kids than combined the last five years,” said Evans.
There was also what the fair termed a "fun and love of babies" contest, operating on random criteria including the longest fingers, for example, rather than perceived "cuteness."
“Because every baby is cute to their mom and dad,” Evans explained.
Kids are admitted free and roughly 100 adults paid the $4 entrance fee this year. The agricultural society also helps fund the event through a food booth offering a selection of hamburgs, cheeseburgers, hotdogs, drinks and popcorn.
The fair continues to come together as the result of a core group of volunteers committed to kids, community and a respect for a long-standing tradition which continues to bring people together.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun,” Evans summed up. “We had a really good day and are looking forward to next year.”
It would be tempting to identify the Houghton Fair’s host site as "the fairground."
“You know what, I’ll leave that up to you,” smiled Cathy Evans, secretary/manager of the Houghton Agricultural Society. “I guess we call this the town hall.”
Although considering herself a relative newcomer, transplanted from Oakville to the fairground area 14 years ago, it’s hard to argue with Evans or the 165-year tradition the fair represents.
“And this is consecutive,” Evans emphasized proudly, a streak reaching back 15 years beyond confederation, into the 1850s.
“I can’t subtract,” she laughed, deferring on a precise inaugural year. “My brain is too full of stuff.”
As with those which had gone before, the 165th version of the Houghton Fair was an agriculturally-based celebration bringing the community and surrounding areas together.
“The children have a wonderful time and we do too,” said Evans.
Gates open at 11 a.m. with a parade scheduled for a half-hour later, enthusiastically attended by adults and the Houghton Public School student body. The latter’s support of the event includes senior students helping out, along with the sale of wristbands for a variety of on-site inflatables.
Norfolk Mayor Charlie Luke was among those enjoying other attractions include an antique tractor and car show, tobacco-tying, log-sawing and nail-driving competitions, children’s games, bicycle-decorating competition, open-jam music, homecraft competition featuring vegetables, baking, canning, flower displays, needlework and crochet, and a bubble gum bubble blowing contest whose popularity blew up in 2017.
“We had more kids than combined the last five years,” said Evans.
There was also what the fair termed a "fun and love of babies" contest, operating on random criteria including the longest fingers, for example, rather than perceived "cuteness."
“Because every baby is cute to their mom and dad,” Evans explained.
Kids are admitted free and roughly 100 adults paid the $4 entrance fee this year. The agricultural society also helps fund the event through a food booth offering a selection of hamburgs, cheeseburgers, hotdogs, drinks and popcorn.
The fair continues to come together as the result of a core group of volunteers committed to kids, community and a respect for a long-standing tradition which continues to bring people together.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun,” Evans summed up. “We had a really good day and are looking forward to next year.”