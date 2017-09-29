Feds run $100M deficit through July

OTTAWA — The federal Finance Department says the government ran a $100-million deficit through the first four months of the current fiscal year, a significant decline from the same period last year.

Between April and July 2016, the Liberals had posted a deficit of $2.8 billion.

The government's monthly fiscal monitor says the smaller deficit figure is the result of a 6.8 per cent boost in revenues to $101.3 billion that largely offset spending increases.

Corporate and personal tax revenues were up by $1.9 billion and $2.6 billion, respectively, compared to the same period last year. Excise taxes increased by $2.2 billion, or 12.8 per cent, mostly on the back of a $1.9-billion spike in GST revenues.