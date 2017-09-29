Morneau faces grilling on tax changes

OTTAWA — Canada's finance minister got a grilling today from taxpayers who are boiling mad about the Liberal government's proposed tax changes for small businesses.

Bill Morneau was in Oakville, Ont., for a town-hall meeting where a question-and-answer session boiled over more than once into a shouting match.

Morneau sat silently as person after person approached the microphones in the room to argue against the measures, interrupting him during his closing remarks to demand he directly answer some of their questions.

The minister is admitting that the government's messaging on the proposed changes has turned into a game of broken telephone.