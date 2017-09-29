Soldier quietly awarded Medal of Bravery

OTTAWA — A Canadian special forces soldier has been awarded the Medal of Bravery in connection with a deadly friendly-fire incident in Iraq in 2015 that killed one of his comrades.

Gov. Gen.. David Johnston awarded the medal, which is given to military personnel who risk their lives to save someone in danger, during a closed-door ceremony earlier this week.

Military officials won't identify the soldier or provide specifics about his actions, except that he was among four Canadians who were accidentally fired upon by Kurdish allies in northern Iraq in March 2015.

Sgt. Andrew Doiron of Moncton, N.B., was killed in the incident and the other three soldiers were wounded — one of them seriously — while trying to come to his aid.