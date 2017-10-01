Norfolk Napa cabbage shipped to California

Sean Han is doing his part to address the imbalance of vegetable trade between California and Ontario.
“All the produce coming from there, I’m shipping back,” he smiled during a Norfolk County ag tour stop at his La Salette-area Hanns Farms Ltd. oriental cabbage and radish growing and shipping operation.
Han began farming with his brother-in-law near Wainfleet in the early 1970s, taking over in 1998, and is currently in his 19th year — fifth back in Norfolk following time in Niagara.
Han admits he "never should have left," crediting this county for having "the best soil."
He currently farms 700 acres in Norfolk, 500 of which produce Napa cabbage, with the remainder in radishes.
Napa cabbage, the base ingredient for the Korean staple kimchee as well as being used in Chinese dishes, represents 80 per cent of Han’s operation. A cole crop, related to broccoli, it prefers cool weather and excessive heat may reduce production by as much as 50 per cent. Han seeds around April 20, with the heads maturing in 55 to 60 days for harvest beginning mid-June.
“And go right up to the middle of November,” said Han who has double-cropped in the past, but finds that practice cuts down on production.
The demand for radishes is split into full-growth specimens, along with immature versions used in pickling, which are a prerequisite from buyers as an accompaniment to the main crop.
Han employs around 50; 30 seasonally, 10 agricultural stream workers and 10 locals.
Napa cabbage is trimmed and packed in the field for shipping in 50-pound cardboard boxes, which at US$2.50, represent his second-highest input. Eight hundred boxes comprise a load, five or six of which are shipped daily, between 300 and 400 annually.
Freshness is a priority, and loads leaving Norfolk at 5 or 6 in the evening will arrive in Manhattan or The Bronx the following morning at 6 a.m. He insists on team drivers for product travelling to California, a 50-hour trip under that scenario.
Ninety-five per cent of Hanns Farms produce is consumed through markets in the United States, 90 per cent of which are along the eastern seaboard; New York City, Maryland, Atlanta, North Carolina and further west to Texas. Toronto and California each make up roughly five per cent of Han’s market share, the latter destination a surprise to many, given how much produce heads north from that state.
“They don’t believe me,” Han smiled.
Napa cabbage can be stored for up to two months following the end of harvest, and sold into markets which can fluctuate hugely across the year, running as high as $25 per 50-pound box in April and May says Han, down to as low as $5 for that same measure in December.
“It’s supply and demand.”
That fluctuation, sometimes a dollar or two from one day to another, presents a stressful challenge to those not used to its pattern, which said Han, tends to even out year-to-year across the years, although not without consternation to newcomers.
He estimates 30 to 35 per cent of Napa cabbage production comes from Ontario, basically represented by Hanns Farms Ltd. and another grower from Barrie who used to have 1,000 acres but has since cut back. The remainder of Canadian production comes from what Han terms a co-operative and subsidized group of growers in Quebec, meaning as Norfolk deputy mayor Jim Oliver pointed out, Norfolk is a provincial leader in yet another crop.
