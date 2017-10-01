Norfolk Napa cabbage shipped to California

Freshness is a priority, and loads leaving Norfolk at 5 or 6 in the evening will arrive in Manhattan or The Bronx the following morning at 6 a.m. He insists on team drivers for product travelling to California, a 50-hour trip under that scenario.

Ninety-five per cent of Hanns Farms produce is consumed through markets in the United States, 90 per cent of which are along the eastern seaboard; New York City, Maryland, Atlanta, North Carolina and further west to Texas. Toronto and California each make up roughly five per cent of Han’s market share, the latter destination a surprise to many, given how much produce heads north from that state.

“They don’t believe me,” Han smiled.

Napa cabbage can be stored for up to two months following the end of harvest, and sold into markets which can fluctuate hugely across the year, running as high as $25 per 50-pound box in April and May says Han, down to as low as $5 for that same measure in December.

“It’s supply and demand.”

That fluctuation, sometimes a dollar or two from one day to another, presents a stressful challenge to those not used to its pattern, which said Han, tends to even out year-to-year across the years, although not without consternation to newcomers.

He estimates 30 to 35 per cent of Napa cabbage production comes from Ontario, basically represented by Hanns Farms Ltd. and another grower from Barrie who used to have 1,000 acres but has since cut back. The remainder of Canadian production comes from what Han terms a co-operative and subsidized group of growers in Quebec, meaning as Norfolk deputy mayor Jim Oliver pointed out, Norfolk is a provincial leader in yet another crop.



