Man dead after shooting near Toronto mall

Toronto police are investigating a shooting near a shopping mall that left a man dead Friday.
They say officers were called to the shooting shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, and found an injured man behind the mall in north Toronto.
They say the man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.
The man's name has not been released and police haven't provided any information about possible suspects.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.
By The Canadian Press
