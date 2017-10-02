Carbon monoxide suspected in seniors deaths

TORONTO — Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected in the deaths of two seniors whose bodies were found in a west-end Toronto home Sunday night.
Fire officials say high levels of the deadly gas were detected in the residence.
Police say the received a call about two people in the home who were unconscious and not breathing.
Paramedics said a man and a woman in their 80’s were found without vital signs, and all attempts to resuscitate them failed.
The coroner has been notified and a fire investigator has been assigned to determine the source of the carbon monoxide.
The names of the deceased were not immediately released. (680 News)
By The Canadian Press
