Trump dismisses talking to North Korea as wasted time

U.S.-North Korean communications are long-standing. They include the two nations' U.N. missions, regular exchanges between senior diplomats, and unofficial discussions between North Korean officials and former U.S. officials. Diplomats say there have been no new channels established recently, or any dramatic shift in Trump administration policy.

Some commentators seized on Trump's tweets as evidence that he was either undermining Tillerson personally or his diplomacy, or both. Others said the tweets might represent a "good cop-bad cop approach" to North Korea that may or may not be misguided or bear fruit.

Still others saw Trump's words as an attempt to give Tillerson diplomatic cover and potentially strengthen his hand in persuading North Korea to come to the table by declaring the effort a "waste of time" that the U.S. could abandon at any time in favour of tightening sanctions even further or a military response.

Sen. Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the U.S. "absolutely" should step up diplomatic efforts. "We're moving to a place where we're going to end up with a binary choice soon," Corker told NBC's "Meet the Press" in an interview before Trump had tweeted.

"I think Tillerson understands that every intelligence agency we have says there's no amount of economic pressure you can put on North Korea to get them to stop this program because they view this as their survival," Corker said.

He added: "If we don't ramp up the diplomatic side, it's possible that we end up cornered."

The main goal of the initial contacts through the diplomatic back-channel between the Trump State Department and North Korea's mission at the United Nations was the freedom of several American citizens imprisoned in North Korea, although U.S. officials have told The Associated Press there were broader discussions about U.S.-North Korean relations.

Those contacts, however, have failed to reduce the deep mistrust between the adversaries.

North Korea has in recent months tested long-range missiles that potentially could reach the U.S., and on Sept. 3 conducted its largest nuclear test explosion to date. The standoff has entered a new, more dangerous phase since then as Kim and Trump have exchanged personal insults and threats of war.

