First Monday in October: New Supreme Court term begins

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is starting its new year, with Justice Neil Gorsuch on board for his first full term.

The nine justices are taking up several high-profile, difficult cases. This follows a term in which they were mostly shorthanded after Justice Antonin Scalia's death, and avoided controversial issues.

President Donald Trump tapped Gorsuch for Scalia's seat. The new justice joined the court in April.

The term's first argument Monday is a major clash between businesses and their employees, focused on how workers can complain about pay, conditions and other issues.

Employers want to be able to enforce a provision of millions of contracts that forces workers with complaints to go to arbitration individually, rather than in groups.

The employees say going it alone is too costly, makes it impossible to pool resources to hire a lawyer and opens them to retaliation.

Sheila Hobson, a former employee at a Murphy Oil USA gas station in Calera, Alabama, objected to taking a survey of competitors' gas prices that she said took 30 to 90 minutes a day without pay, on her way to and from work.

"I am a very simple person, believe in right and wrong and have a passion for what I believe in," Hobson said in a telephone news conference arranged by groups backing the employees.

She had signed an employment contract with a provision requiring any dispute to be settled in individual arbitration.

Hobson and three co-workers tried to sue the company in court, but the case was dismissed. Hobson then complained to the National Labor Relations Board, which found that the requirement for individual arbitration violates federal labour laws.