More information expected in Edmonton attacks

The driver then got out, pulled out a large knife and began stabbing him. Knecht said Chernyk, a 10-year-veteran, fought back, forcing the suspect to flee on foot.

"He was in a struggle for his life, holding onto his gun with one hand and blocking the knife with his other," said Knecht. "It's a testament to his experience and training that he survived."

Knecht said Chernyk has since been released from hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. He has stab wounds on his face and head and abrasions on his arms.

After Chernyk was hit police set up checkpoints and began stopping cars, leading to a second encounter hours later with the suspect, now driving a U-haul cube van.

Police said when the U-haul pulled over for the checkpoint, the driver produced identification linking him to the registered owner of the white Malibu.

He became suspicious when police held him up, and decided to flee. The U-Haul sped off toward Jasper Avenue, downtown Edmonton's main east-west thoroughfare, with multiple police cars in pursuit.

Knecht said the suspect drove in the opposite lane, almost T-boned a vehicle and purposely drove into pedestrians, injuring four.

Of the four pedestrians, two suffered head injuries including a skull fracture. Two had been released from hospital as of Sunday afternoon.

"Their injuries range from broken bones to brain bleeds," said Knecht.

He said officers used a "tactical manoeuvre" to force the truck to crash onto its side just south of Jasper Avenue and the suspect was arrested.

"No shots were fired. In fact, no shots were fired anywhere in this entire incident," said Knecht.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson has urged calm and compassion in the wake of the attacks.

"It is vital now that we not succumb to hatred, that we not be intimidated by violence," said Iveson. "Terrorism is about creating panic and about sowing divide and about disrupting people's lives.

"We can succumb to that or we can rise above it."

By The Canadian Press