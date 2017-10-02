'So much shock:' Canadians at Vegas massacre

It was only when the performer on stage dropped his microphone and ran that the true horror of the unfolding massacre dawned on those in the crowd at a country music festival in Las Vegas, many of them Canadian.

Their first thoughts as the sound of automatic gunfire resounded through the area on Sunday, many said, turned to fireworks.

"We heard the shots get fired, we saw the smoke," Ashley Fowler, who was with friends, told the K-Rock radio station in St. John's, N.L. "Everyone thought it was fireworks at the show until Jason Aldean dropped his mic and ran from the stage, so everyone started to run."

As the panic- and fear-stricken crowd of more than 22,000 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival scrambled for their lives, some found themselves running into a wall of people, or an electric fence around the airport. A local with a truck attached a rope to the fence and pulled it down, allowing access to a runway, Fowler said.

"We're all standing on the runway and they literally have to divert any planes landing in Las Vegas to Arizona because we're all standing on the runway running from the shooters," said Fowler, who got separated from her friends in the panic. "I'm in so much shock."

At least 50 people were killed and 400 injured in what's being called the U.S.'s worst mass shooting.

Police said a man opened fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel across from the concert and identified him as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nev., less than two hours from Las Vegas. SWAT teams using explosives stormed his room in the Mandalay Bay hotel and found he had killed himself, authorities said. He had as many as 10 guns with him, including rifles, they said.

Jody Ansell, of Stonewall, Man., was among the injured. She said in a Facebook message from her hospital bed that she was recovering.

"I was shot in the right arm and the medical staff are taking care of me," Ansell said.

Another Canadian, Monique Dumas of British Columbia, was six rows from the front of the stage when the shooting erupted.