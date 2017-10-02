Raising a glass to Beerstock

It was once again time to raise a glass to Jim Loshaw and Penny Nunn, the creators of Beerstock in Port Dover.

This was the fourth year for the event, which has been steadily growing in popularity since its beginning.

“The first two years, we held it on our patio,” said Nunn. She and Loshaw own and operate the Crepe House. The first year, there were about 44 people, and that number doubled the next year.

Last year, they moved across the street to Powell Park, and an estimated 800 guest showed up. This year, about 1,000 people came out on Sept. 30 to enjoy local beer, live music and much more.

Originally, Beerstock was a way to introduce local residents to craft beer.

While now, the trend of craft beer is steadily growing, that wasn't the case in Norfolk just four years ago.

“We were a little ahead of the curve,” Nunn said with a laugh.

She said that with craft beer, you get a more unique flavour, because brewers use regional ingredients. There are also no additives or preservatives.

Loshaw credited Beerstock’s success to the community.

“We have a great team of volunteers working with us. We also have the people who show up and buy tickets,” he said, adding that the money from Beerstock “goes right back into the community, so that's awesome.”