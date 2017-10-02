TDSB will change Islamic guide after complaint

TORONTO — The Toronto District School Board says it will replace portions of a guidebook that uses a definition of Islamophobia that a Jewish community group has called "overly broad."

The guidebook defines Islamophobia, in part, as "fear, prejudice, hatred or dislike directed against Islam or Muslims, or towards Islamic politics or culture."

B'nai Brith Canada had complained earlier on Monday that the reference to "politics" could lead to students or staff being punished for expressing dislike for the Republic of Iran's persecution of LGBTQ people or restrictions placed on women in Saudi Arabia.

The group asked the board to change the wording of the guide, saying fighting bigotry against Muslims can't be pretext for tolerating human rights violations.