Feds ignored Indigenous rights on pipeline: lawyer

The Tsleil-Waututh, or "People of the Inlet," are dependent on the area for sustenance, spirituality, economy and transportation, he said.

Smith said the NEB's error in ignoring marine shipping was in turn repeated by the government, which failed to comply with legal requirements under environmental laws.

He said the Tsleil-Waututh came to the table prepared to discuss and consider compromise as was required under the engagement process but was stymied on issues it raised repeatedly.

"It encountered officials from Canada who were not decision makers and whose mandates were limited to listening and recording concerns and telling Tsleil-Waututh they would need to 'agree to disagree' on the core issues it raised. That is not the face of compromise."

Earlier Monday, Chief Ian Campbell of the Squamish First Nation said that the federal government failed to fully consult or gain consent of First Nations for expansion of the pipeline, so they have had little choice but to turn to the courts in an effort to protect their land and water.

Campbell told a news conference the government didn't adequately study the impacts that a spill of diluted bitumen could have in the band's waters, which isn't good governance.

Both the British Columbia and Alberta governments are interveners in the court action, on opposing sides of the argument. B.C. Premier John Horgan said during the election campaign this spring that "every tool in the toolbox" would be used to stop the expansion.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley announced in May that her province had been granted intervener status, saying the pipeline network is safe and her government would continue to stand up for Alberta to get shovels in the ground.

Kinder Morgan has made progress on the pipeline expansion and said last month it had selected or reached agreements with six firms experienced in building pipelines and major infrastructure.

The hearing is expected to last about two weeks.

By Camille Bains, The Canadian Press