Roots prices shares between $14 and $16

TORONTO — Clothing retailer Roots Corp. says it is looking to price its initial public offering at between $14 and $16 per share.

Roots says the total size of the offering being sold to the public is expected to $200 million or $230 million, if an over-allotment option is fully exercised.

The pricing of the offering follows an announcement by Roots last month that it wanted to launch an initial public offering. It plans to trade under the symbol ROOT on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The shares are being sold by private investment firm Searchlight Capital Partners, which acquired a majority stake in the company in 2015, as well as founders Michael Budman and Don Green. Roots is not expected to receive any proceeds from the offering.