OPP warn residents of potential stolen windows, doors sale

Twenty-six windows, seven doors and plywood valued at $32,000 were reported stolen from a Cockshutt Road, Townsend address Sunday, Oct. 1 at approximately 10:40 a.m.

Norfolk OPP investigation indicates the previous morning at around 2 a.m., unknowns attended a construction site, forcibly entering a storage container and removing the items in question. They were loaded into a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck which left the area in an unknown direction, an incident captured on surveillance video. The pickup truck is described as a light-coloured four-door Dodge Ram, the trailer an open flatbed model.

Const. Ed Sanchuk raised the possibility the perpetrators or their agents may attempt to sell some or all of the stolen property.

"I am urging anyone that comes into contact with a person attempting to sell a large quantity of windows or doors to contact police,” he said. “It's just a matter of time before those responsible are identified."