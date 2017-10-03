Thief cashes in on $238,000 worth of silver coins

A quarter-million dollars worth of silver coins were reported stolen from a Norfolk Street South, Simcoe residence sometime between Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 29.

The theft was reported to Norfolk OPP Friday, Sept. 29 at approximately 2:05 p.m. The coins are described as silver with a bison head on one side and that of an Indigenous person on the other.

Police continue to investigate a bullion theft valued at $248,000 and are seeking the public’s assistance. Anyone with information on the incident is invited to contact Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com and may become eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.