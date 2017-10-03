Finley fighting back against proposed tax changes

Finley’s exercise was both reactive and active, advancing her point of view while gathering participant concerns in opposition to the proposed changes.

“I want to be sure I’ve got the ammunition to go back to Ottawa and help fight this.”

Finley’s presentation focused on three main talking points, beginning with proposed curtailing of "income sprinkling" via imposition of a "reasonableness test" on the practice of financially compensating family members.

Finley spoke to family farms, were "everybody pitches in," or a doctor, who admittedly earns more than the average, but also has years of education behind them, significant investment in a practice, and is on call to their community. As small business persons, they are unable to take advantage of maternity leave says Finley, and spouses may be required to either care for children, or effectively run operations.

Her second point featured "passive income," an option to retain financial resources within an incorporated company for eventualities including expansion, insurance against downturns and as security for bank loans. It may also provide an RRSP equivalent, building equity for retirement.

Keith Seguin, who operates an electrical engineering business out of Caledonia, is concerned new rules will mean passive income, already taxed as a profit, will instead have to be pulled out each year.

“Boosting the marginal tax rate on money already taxed.”

Finally, Finley’s presentation highlighted the concern incorporated farms will be hit with a higher capital gains rate (listed as 45 per cent) when selling to non-arms-length buyers such as family members, than for example, multinational corporations, making it financially challenging to keep incorporated farms within a family.

“That’s a lot of tax,” said Simcoe real estate sales representative Bill Culver, who in addition, has built a small business along with wife Bonnie over 15 or 20 years. “I have a lot of concerns over this,” he added.

The Liberal government has stated hampering family farm succession was not its intent, says Finley.

“It may not have been the intent, but it may be the reality,” she continued, alluding to unintended consequences and changes which must be made to prevent them.

Selkirk Chamber of Commerce President Jenny Bryce says pressure for incorporation arises from liability concerns.

“Just about every little truck you see driving around would be wise to be incorporated.”

But Bryce, involved in a family electrical contracting and rental business, also expressed multiple concerns about the proposed changes’ potential effects. It may discourage entrepreneurship and related employment at the entry level she suggested, and also among older, established companies more financially able to adjust, but frustrated to the point of retirement, a similar reaction she says was generated by the implementation of GST.

“I remember guys who just put up their hands and said: ‘Well, I’m done.’”

Finley promised to take point on an effort to fight the changes, but cautioned support must also come from the public. In her experience in cabinet, unique input to elected officials’ constituent offices — particularly of Liberal MPs — is most effective. 18,000 form letters or emails are treated as 'one’ response, while 18,000 hand or individually-written letters, emails and phone calls are recognized as 18,000.

“The numbers start to build and the pressure mounts on a minister.”

The local approach is also most effective given members of parliament want to be re-elected, Finley continued, urging those in attendance to encourage their compatriots, and those potentially affected, to join the fray.

“We need to achieve quantity if we’re going to try and stop this.”