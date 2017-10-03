Emerald borer a major pain in Norfolk’s ash

The emerald borer has proven a major pain in Norfolk’s ash.

Beyond additional evidence regarding the destructive dangers of invasive species, their deadly progression through the county has left significant safety concerns in dead or declining timber.

Norfolk superintendent of forestry Adam Biddle proposed phase four of a scheduled five-year cleanup program to council Tuesday, accelerated by a lower-than-anticipated phase three/year three bid from a new contractor.

“They put in a very competitive bid,” said Biddle.

Norfolk had committed $200,000 annually over five years to the effort, and with phase three coming in at $55,628 earlier in 2017, the option of pushing forward presented itself, given $144,372 remained in the year’s budgeted total. That potential was presented to council due to the fact funding comes from debentures, thereby requiring council approval.

Two tender packages were received August 29 at the time of bid closure for the removal of 408 trees, with staff recommending the lower of the two from Clean Up, for an amount of $128,000 excluding taxes.

The removal of dead or dying ash trees has progressed as a prioritized exercise, triaging on down from urban areas through arterial roads, concession roads and higher-usage trails including the Lynn Valley.

“Higher risk and higher use areas first,” explained Biddle.

The current phase will target dead or dying trees along county roads and those adjacent to residential lots in rural areas, leaving roughly 700 trees along lower-use roads and trail areas for the final phase.

“We are in good shape,” Biddle stated, a statement echoed by Coun. Mike Columbus, despite a reluctant nod to considerable expenditure.