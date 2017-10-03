HNHU welcomes $150,000 for opioid harm reduction

Nine-point-nine opioid-related deaths per 100,000 were recorded throughout the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) in 2016, grim statistics in quite literally a life and death crisis showing no signs of abating.

“It’s definitely not going away,” said Public Health nurse Tamara Robb following a presentation to the health unit portion of regular Norfolk County council last Tuesday evening. “And not just here, but nationally.”

The problem is not going away, nor is the HNHU’s battle against opioid’s adverse affects. In an effort to keep the conversation going, four additional Let’s Talk About Opioids events have been scheduled from 6-8:30 p.m., two in Haldimand County: Wednesday, Oct. 4 at the Caledonia Fairgrounds and Wednesday, Nov. 8 inside the Hagersville Secondary School cafeteria; and two in Norfolk: Tuesday, Oct. 10 inside the Delhi Secondary School cafeteria, and Wednesday, Nov. 15 in Port Dover’s Lakewood Elementary School cafeteria.

Each will feature personal stories from people battling addiction as well as a panel of community experts and physician specializing in addiction treatment. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., offering access to community agency resource displays.

Growing need is underlined by 21 opioid-related hospital admissions per 100,000 also recorded in 2016, relatable to 53.4 emergency department visits per 100,000, compared to 4.5 deaths, 19.1 admissions and 32 ED visits against the same criteria in 2012. It is reasonable to conclude, if not enthusiastically accept the data indicates a rising number of people receiving emergency treatment for an overdose, and while fewer are being admitted relative to overall numbers visiting the emergency department, more are dying, either in hospital or never having made it there for treatment.

Against that backdrop, the HNHU and subsequently council endorsed the provincially-funded $150,000 addition of a public health nurse and program assistant (1.5 FTE) as of Oct. 1, 2017 to staff a four-pronged anti-opioid strategy including a request for proposal related to the legal agreements, policies and inventory management processes required to operate a naloxone distribution program.

“This piece is one piece of a much larger puzzle,” said HNHU Infectious Disease team manager Sarah Titmus, speaking to one component of an overall harm-reduction strategy. “It is a very important piece, but only one piece of a larger strategy.”

Two members of council credited naloxone as an important and effective lifesaver, but queried whether there was any evidence it enabled or contributed to drug usage in any manner?

Its biggest effect responded Director of Public Health Susan Taylor, was to allow overdosing users to live another day.

“So we can intervene.”