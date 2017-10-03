Pot and taxes top of mind for premiers

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the premiers are meeting today, with small business tax reform and the tight timeline for legalizing cannabis by next July high on the agenda.

B.C. Premier John Horgan says since there are already many marijuana dispensaries in his province, he thinks the retail infrastructure is already in place for the sale of the drug.

Horgan says what he hopes to impress upon the federal government is the importance of getting the price of pot right, so that it does not allow the black market to thrive.

He also says he is confident the existing timeline is long enough, but that he might be proven wrong as he gains more experience in government and learns things move more slowly than that.