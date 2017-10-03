Summer asylum claims now before IRB

OTTAWA — The Immigration and Refugee Board says a team set up to hear refugee claims from a surge of irregular border crossers this summer has heard about 300 cases.

And the board says of those, about 50 per cent have been given refugee status in Canada.

The board set up a special response unit in August to manage claims from the thousands of people who've filed for asylum at the Canada-U.S. border since July.

More than 8,000 claims were filed in Canada in July and August and the House of Commons immigration committee heard today that there were about 2,000 in the first half of September.