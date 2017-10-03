Born in same hospital, on same day. Now they're married

TAUNTON, Mass. — A couple born on the same day at the same Massachusetts hospital have exchanged vows more than two decades later.

The Taunton Gazette reports that Jessica Gomes and Aaron Bairos got married Sept. 9. Each was born on April 28, 1990, at Morton Hospital in Taunton.

The two did not grow up together. Aaron grew up in Taunton. Jessica first lived in Raynham and later moved to the city.

They met through mutual friends in high school.