Score the Board a touchdown for Simcoe Composite School

Chris Harvey built Simcoe Composite School’s previous scoreboard himself by hand.

The current one was a joint project with Harvey, head coach at the school, and the tech shop class.

Soon, though, it will be replaced with a new electronic board.

“I’m pretty happy about it,” Harvey said, adding that in his opinion, “all schools should have one.”

He spoke to the importance of sports for students, and how being on a team can help them learn teamwork and build character.

On Sept. 30, the school hosted its Score the Board homecoming.

In the afternoon, the Simcoe Sabres hosted the Waterford Wolves. That evening, there was a dinner and auction fundraiser in the gym.

Alison High was the school’s principal for four years. While she relocated in September, High returned to her old stomping grounds to help bring the Score the Board event to completion.

“We decided to make it a whole weekend event,” High said, noting that besides Saturday's goings-on, the school’s commencement was held the night before.

The Score the Board fundraiser was the result of months of planning.