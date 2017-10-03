Home Capital replaces exec, eliminates COO role

TORONTO — Two more Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG) executives have left the company, with one being replaced and another's position eliminated.

The Toronto-based alternative lender says Pino Decina, executive vice-president of residential lending, and Chris Whyte, executive vice-president and chief operating officer, have departed from their roles at the organization.

Home Capital says Edward Karthaus, whose was previously with D+H and Filogix LP, will replace Decina on Oct. 10.

The company does not intend to fill Whyte's COO position and will instead create a new chief information officer role to focus on improving its technology.