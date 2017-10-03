Probe into fatal chopper crash on Vancouver Island

OTTAWA — The wreckage of a helicopter that crashed on Vancouver Island has now been moved to a hangar in Richmond, B.C., for further investigation.

A spokeswoman for the Transportation Safety Board says a team of investigators spent Monday at the crash site about three kilometres west of Campbell River.

One of two people in the Robinson 44, single-engine helicopter died when the aircraft crashed in heavy bush on Sunday.

The three safety board investigators assisted the coroner at the site, recorded the wreckage and prepared it for the move to Richmond, where it will be examined to determine if mechanical failure played a part in the crash.