Suspect in Edmonton attack appears in court

Ahmed Ali, a man who described himself as a spokesman for the city's Somali community, said Sharif will get help with an interpreter, but wouldn't comment about helping him get a lawyer.

Ali also declined to answer questions about Sharif's background or whether Somalis are facing any backlash over the attacks.

"I would be lying if I told you that members of our community are feeling threatened, scared or concerned, because the EPS (Edmonton Police Service) has been doing a fantastic job, and so have the RCMP," he said outside court.

Sharif also faces charges of dangerous driving, criminal flight causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police have said they believe the suspect acted alone and without conspirators.

Const. Mike Chernyk was handling crowd control at a Canadian Football League game Saturday night when he was hit by a car that rammed through a barrier and sent him flying. The driver got out, pulled out a large knife and began stabbing Chernyk.

The constable was treated in hospital and released.

As of Monday, two of the pedestrians remained in hospital, one with a fractured skull.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has said Sharif crossed legally into Canada in 2012 at a regular border crossing and obtained refugee status.

RCMP have said Sharif was checked thoroughly in 2015 after police received a report that he may have been radicalized, but investigators determined that he did not pose a threat.

By John Cotter, The Canadian Press