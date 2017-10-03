Liberals lick wounds after byelection defeat

QUEBEC — Liberal members of the legislature were nervous and anxious Tuesday, one day after a humiliating byelection defeat in a Quebec City-area riding considered safe for the party.

Coalition for Quebec's Future (CAQ), won more than 51 per cent of the vote in Louis-Hebert, compared to 19 per cent for the Liberals, leading many in the governing party to wonder what kind of message voters were trying to send.

"It's a real slap in the face," said Patrick Huot, whose riding is next door to one vacated by Sam Hamad, triggering the byelection.

The government needs to quickly put together a "game plan" leading into the 2018 fall election, he added.