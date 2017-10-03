Brakes on ride sharing in B.C. despite promises

Liberal jobs critic Jas Johal said the Opposition has not been talking with the Greens about ride sharing and will have to fully examine the proposed bill before offering any kind of support.

Trevena said the legislature is the proper venue to debate ride sharing, but the timing may be off despite Weaver's efforts.

Weaver said taking the slow approach on ride sharing signals B.C. is not willing to explore new technologies.

"We will never be viewed as innovators if we are not willing to embrace innovation," he said.

Weaver said the NDP may fear a backlash from the taxi industry, but ride sharing represents the future.

"What we need to do together is bring the legislation that enables change to occur in a manner that's fair," he said. "We don't need to wait years to do so."

B.C. Taxi Association president Mohan Kang said the minority NDP government has committed to consult on ride sharing with stakeholders, including the taxi industry.

"It is the responsibility of the government to ensure the public safety issue is addressed," he said. "The B.C. Taxi Association has said since Day 1, since 2012, we don't have any problem with technology networking companies coming to B.C., provided they come through the front door and meet the requirements of law."

The association represents about 140 taxi companies across B.C.

Uber Canada spokeswoman Susie Heath said in a statement the company is monitoring ride sharing developments in B.C.

"During the recent provincial election, all three parties, including the NDP, pledged to bring ride sharing to British Columbia by the end of 2017," she said. "We encourage all parties to follow through on their election commitments to work together and make ride sharing a reality in 2017."

By Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press