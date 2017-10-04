Raiders set stage for ‘nine-peat’

“We’ll break it before it gets to ten-peat,” declared Holy Trinity student council athletic rep Leann Blake following a strong second-place finish. It does get somewhat discouraging watching the Raiders win year after year she admitted, allowing it also creates a measure of determination.

“It makes us want to try harder to pull ahead,” said HT spirit rep Ali Proracki.

The competition is friendly however, both emphasized, an enjoyable tradition for all Norfolk secondary school students to share in.

“It brings us all together for a day,” said Blake.

“One time a year we’re all together,” agreed Proracki.

That aspect seems ‘bizarre’ to friends from Brantford says Simcoe Composite student Jonah Gardner, but ‘fun’ to him, even with Delhi’s dominance, exacerbated by the departure of Sabre runner Noah Defreyene.

“When he was here, we had running locked down.”

Grade 10 schoolmate Olivia Hofland also enjoyed the day, being with friends and ‘representing’ in Sabre colours.

“It was a lot of fun and we get to cheer for our friends.”

Waterford entered Tuesday’s competition as the numeric underdog, a reality Josh Taylor took in stride.

“We kind of always have been,” he said. “But we’ve got enough spirit to make up for it.

“It’s pretty much like a family, everybody knows each other, everybody’s got each others’ back.”

Win, lose or draw, the day is still ‘one of the best of the year,’ said fellow Wolf Courtney Dennis.

“Everyone still likes having fun together,” said Taylor, referring to ‘all the schools.’

Valley Heights didn’t take the overall title, but the Voyageur-Bears did have a solid outing said Matthew Smithson.

“We actually won a few things,” he smiled, alluding to the male tug-o-war competition. “And our guy came in first in the road race.”

Proud of her own school, fellow Voyageur-Bear Claire Weaver also gave ‘props’ to the Raiders ‘eight-peat’ for putting together a cohesive effort in every event. “They work hard in each section.”

“It’s not like they’re rude to us,” added Valley schoolmate Courtney Cridland. “It is like a competition, but in the end, we’re all friends.”

Most important Cridland continued is the fact every Norfolk secondary school shares in the experience.

“Everyone comes together, all the schools,” she said, noting they are otherwise separated, other than sports. “I like how we all get together just to have fun.”

Young Canada Day has reportedly been a fixture at the fair for close to a century, but Pond says it was his dad George along with Bob Mann who added the schools competition in the 1950s. Pond understands directors of education from as far away as British Columbia have come to study the shared celebration in an attempt to emulate it.

“They just can’t get it going,” he said, adding his feeling Norfolk is ‘blessed’ to still have it as a countywide event.

“The students do understand because they make it. They have a really good time but also a responsible time.”

Young Canada Day committee chair Gerry Melo competed in the tug-o-war for Simcoe Composite in 1975.

“I’m not going to tell you if we won or lost,” he laughed.

Originally, tug-o-war and cheerleading were the only competitions said Melo, but Marg Stephens instigated a push to add additional events which make up the modern, uniquely-Norfolk competition.

“My understanding is this is the only place in Canada this happens,” he concluded. “I can’t say enough about it.”

Norfolk Fair Young Canada Day Results

Elementary School Road Race

1. St. Cecilia, 2. West Lynn, 3. Courtland, 4. Waterford, 5. Delhi, 6. Port Rowan, 7. Bloomsberg.

Secondary School

Overall Championship

1. Delhi, 2. Holy Trinity, 3. Valley Heights, 4. Simcoe Composite, 5. Waterford.

Road Race

1. Simcoe, 2. Holy Trinity, 3. Delhi, 4. Valley Heights, 5. Waterford.

Homecraft

1. Delhi, 2. Valley Heights, 3. Holy Trinity, 4. Simcoe Composite, 5. Waterford.

Special Effects

1. Holy Trinity, 2. Delhi, 3. Valley Heights, 4. Simcoe Composite, 5. Waterford.

Male Tug-O-War

1. Valley Heights, 2. Holy Trinity, 3. Delhi, 4. Simcoe Composite, 5. Waterford.

Female Tug-O-War

1. Delhi, 2. Holy Trinity, 3. Simcoe Composite, 4. Valley Heights, 5. Waterford.

Overall Tug-O-War

1. Delhi, 2. Holy Trinity, 3. Valley Heights, 4. Simcoe Composite, 5. Waterford.