Fair off to flying start

Simcoe Composite School Sabres Nyla Vanwynsberghe, Maggie Short and Laney Awalt had enough energy left from Tuesday morning’s Norfolk County Fair and Horse Show Young Canada Day schools competition to hang out together on the Hang Glider that afternoon. The fair opened to bright, sunny skies Tuesday, kicking off an event-filled 2017 event including a strong agricultural component.
