Toronto area home sales fall 35 per cent

TORONTO — Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area were down 35 per cent in September compared with the same month last year, although prices generally continued to increase.

The Toronto Real Estate Board says sales of all major types of residential property were down but the biggest decline was a 40.4 per cent drop in sales of detached homes.

The average selling price for all types of property sold in September was up 2.6 per cent from a year ago, rising to $775,546.

The board says high-priced detached homes accounted for a smaller share of sales than in September 2016 and that the average price for that market segment was flat.