Singh meets NDP caucus for first time

OTTAWA — Jagmeet Singh enjoyed a hero's welcome today as he met with members of the NDP's caucus in Ottawa.

NDP MPs cheered heartily and embraced their newly elected leader as he walked into a meeting room across the street from Parliament Hill.

They also pounded loudly on the table before he sat down to speak with the group.

Neither outgoing leader Tom Mulcair nor Ontario MP Charlie Angus, who finished the leadership race a distant second to Singh, were in attendance.