Mayor to look at wet shelter for Montreal

Nakuset said she's been asking the city for a separate facility to deal with alcoholism for four years.

"Our women are dying, we see it a lot, and sometimes alcohol is a factor," she said Wednesday.

"They don't have a safe place to go and they fall through the cracks."

She pointed out that close to $40 million was spent on high-tech lighting for Montreal's Jacques Cartier bridge.

The controversial project was part of celebrations to mark the city's 375th anniversary in 2017.

"This (wet shelter) is something they should have implemented before frick'n lighting up the bridge," Nakuset said.

Pierre Gaudreau, director of RAPSIM, a Montreal network that helps the homeless, described Coderre's pledge as "good news."

He noted that not everyone is able to stop drinking in order to be accepted in a homeless shelter where abstinence is demanded.

Gaudreau added that the need for a wet shelter has long been acknowledged by the city, the health system and police.

Nakuset said the one that's operating in Ottawa is a good model to follow.

She said it's located in a large building with a drop-in centre on the main floor and people can come in "any hour of the day."

The Ottawa shelter not only provides counselling for alcoholics, but also housing for singles while they work on their addictions.

By Peter Rakobowchuk, The Canadian Press