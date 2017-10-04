Trudeau faces anger over MMIW inquiry

OTTAWA — An annual gathering on Parliament Hill to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women focused complaints on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today.

Trudeau listened as family members expressed extreme frustration with the commission appointed by the Liberal government to examine root causes of violence against Indigenous women.

The prime minister thanked family members for sharing their frustration and for challenging him and his government to do better.

Trudeau says the inquiry is something he has long supported, adding it was never going to be easy and he has always believed families need to be at the heart of the process.