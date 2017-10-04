Hamilton police officer charged with impaired

News 07:48 PM

HAMILTON — A Hamilton Police Service officer has been charged with impaired driving after being involved in a minor collision.

Police say the collision occurred early Wednesday afternoon in Hamilton.

Investigators say the officer was off duty at the time.

The officer is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle over 80 milligrams.

Hamilton police say the officer has been with the force for 28 years and was assigned to uniform patrol.

By The Canadian Press

