7 arrested in homicide investigation in London

LONDON, Ont. — Police have arrested seven people in connection with a homicide investigation in London, Ont.

London police say they responded to call around 11:40 p.m. on Monday and found two injured men.

They say Raymond Beaver, 43, was allegedly stabbed and pronounced dead in hospital, while a 47-year-old man had non-life threatening injuries due to an alleged assault.

London police say five people have been charged with assault with a weapon and all seven, including two youths, have been charged with break and enter.