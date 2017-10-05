Tories attack government over Energy East

OTTAWA — The Opposition Conservatives are tearing a strip off the Liberal government over TransCanada's decision to cancel the Energy East pipeline project.

Tory deputy House leader Lisa Raitt says the decision was the result of a "disastrous" Liberal energy policy instituted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Raitt says the decision will end up costing millions of jobs and will do irreparable damage to the middle class.

She says Trudeau should have been a more vocal champion of the project.